BlackBerry ‘Ghost’ likely to have 4,000 mAh battery

The much-awaited BlackBerry 'Ghost' smartphone is rumoured to have a 4,000 mAh battery, according to fresh information leaked by Evan Blass, a well-known tipster and tech blogger.

If the smartphone does have a 4,000 mAh battery, BlackBerry will be one of the few smartphone manufacturers to offer such a large battery in the premium smartphone segment.

In a tweet in May, Blass had said, “After nothing new on these BlackBerry Ghost handsets from Optiemus for a while, finally hearing that a summer release is expected. (Also told that the dual rear cameras feature low light enhancement and optical zoom.)”

Adding to the tweet in July, Blass said, “One more Ghost tidbit: it's got a 4,000mAh battery, which would be one of the largest in a flagship-class device.”

Blass has also mentioned the smartphone could have a dual-camera with optical zoom and enhancements for better low-light performance. Ghost is expected to launch this summer.

Reports also suggest that the smartphone could feature a bezel-less design and will be available in a full black colour scheme.

According to the leaked images the phone might not include the iconic BlackBerry keyboard.