you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Best value for money smartphone during Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale

The sale features discounts on several smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets from the budget 400 series to all the way to the flagship 800 series.

Carlsen Martin
Retail giant Flipkart is hosting ‘Qualcomm Snapdragon Days’, a three-day special sale where it is offering discounts on smartphones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset. The sale will last from March 29 to March 31 and will include several smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets from the budget 400 series to all the way to the flagship 800 series.

Best overall

asus zenfone 5z launch

The Asus Zenfone 5Z is perhaps one of the most underrated smartphones, flying mostly under the radar last year. Starting from only Rs 21,999, the Zenfone 5Z does a lot right in terms of processor, camera and battery performance.

It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6GB of RAM, making it an excellent option for gaming. The 12-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens on the Zenfone excellent image quality. With the significant drop in price, the Zenfone 5Z may just beat out the Poco F1 as the best value for money smartphone.

Best budget-friendly mid-range

realme 2 pro

The Realme 2 Pro is an entry-level mid-range smartphone that receives a budget-friendly price-tag during Flipkart’s sale. Coming in at 11,990 for the base variant, the Realme 2 Pro is quite the budget offering. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) processor and 4GB of RAM, this mid-range handset will be able heavy tasks smoothly and efficiently. The FHD+ screen coupled with the water-drop notch offers an immersive experience.

Best value for money flagship

Xiaomi Poco F1

The Poco F1 redefined the pricing standards of a flagship killer in 2018 and is still the best value for money handset in 2018. This flagship killer by Xiaomi packs a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone also features a 6.18-inch display, a 4000 mAh, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Poco F1 is available starting at Rs 17,999, which includes an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

Best entry-level

asus zenfone max m2

Asus makes another appearance to the list with the Zenfone Max Pro M1. Down to Rs 7,999, the Zenfone offers Snapdragon 600 series performance for Qualcomm 400 series prices. The phone also packs 3GB of RAM, 32GB of extendable storage and a dual rear camera setup which supports 4K resolution. The massive 5000 mAh battery capacity offers up to 199 hours of music playback, about 12 hours of gaming and close to 28 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing. The phone also packs an FHD+ LCD screen and a 10 W adapter for fast charging.

Phones between Rs 10,000 and 20,000 see some of the best discounts during the Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. LG also makes a brief appearance with two previous generation flagships – the G7 ThinQ and V30+. Check out all the deals right here.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Flipkart #gadgets #smartphone #Technology #trends

