Battlegrounds Mobile India update brings Payload 2.0, Virus Infection Mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India update released on November 1 introduces two new in-game modes. The PUBG Mobile version for Indian users introduces Payload 2.0 alongside the Virus Infection mode, which was teased last month.

Payload 2.0 is an improved version over the Payload mode, which was available in PUBG Mobile prior to its ban in India. The new update brings in more vehicles within the mode like an armoured vehicle, helicopter, etc., which feature “Superweapons” to offer players an enhanced gaming experience.

The new BGMI update also introduces the Virus Infection mode. In this mode, players need to survive three different rounds in a match to win the “Hero” title. They need to fight through Zombies and other players to survive. Players score points by killing zombies and other opponents. Zombies, on the other hand, can become more powerful by picking boosters or infecting humans. Players need to defeat the Zombie King in level three to survive and win the match.

Krafton had previously confirmed the new modes in its October update notes. The previous update brought back the snowy map of Vikendi alongside other modes like Metro Royale, Runic Power and Survive Till Dawn.

In addition to these modes and maps, BGMI is also hosting a special Diwali event for players within the game. Users need to collect lamps by completing various missions and exchange them for in-game rewards.