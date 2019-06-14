Barracuda launches Firewall Insights

Barracuda, a provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, announced the introduction of Barracuda Firewall Insights. Firewall Insights is an advanced security analytics platform that ingests, aggregates, and analyses data automatically from any Barracuda CloudGen Firewall deployed in an organization's network, including public cloud deployments.

To keep their organizations secure and connected, IT professionals need to continuously assess the effectiveness of their security measures and WAN performance. But with so much data coming from so many places in a variety of formats, this can be a time-consuming, manual process. Barracuda Firewall Insights automates these challenging tasks.

"By automating the complex processes of consolidating and analysing the vast amount of data available across an extended WAN, Barracuda Firewall Insights helps IT administrators save time while making it easy to keep their systems optimized and secure," said Klaus Gheri, VP, Network Security, Barracuda. "We want to help customers streamline network management and security operations."