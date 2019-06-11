Bajaj Auto may launch NS200 FI by Diwali

To keep up with the upcoming emission norms in India, Bajaj Auto has been working on a fuel injection system for the NS200, which will help with emissions and performance levels. Until now, the naked bike used a carburettor.

The fuel injected variant has already been on sale internationally, but auto publication MaxAbout reports that the bike could be launched domestically by Diwali. Besides Bajaj Auto may also update the RS200's powerplant to make it BS-VI compliant and launch it around the same time.

Like we mentioned earlier, fuel injection in place of the carburettor will help with performance figures. The international spec 199cc engine generates 24.5 hp of maximum power at 9,750 rpm and 18.6 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The carburetted bike on the other hand produces 23.5 hp and 18.3 Nm, respectively.

The bike remains largely unchanged on most other fronts. It will, however, get a cosmetic revamp. Recent images of the international spec NS200 show a different paint scheme with a matte black finish for the tank cowls along with gloss black for the under seat panels. To mark the fuel injection bike, the tank cowls also get large FI badging in neon yellow, blue or red. The rims too get matching pinstripes.

When the fuel injected NS200 does make its appearance, expect a slight bump up from the current Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) price tag.