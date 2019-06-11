App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto may launch NS200 FI by Diwali

Bajaj Auto may also update the RS200's powerplant to make it BS-VI compliant and launch it around the same time

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

To keep up with the upcoming emission norms in India, Bajaj Auto has been working on a fuel injection system for the NS200, which will help with emissions and performance levels. Until now, the naked bike used a carburettor.

The fuel injected variant has already been on sale internationally, but auto publication MaxAbout reports that the bike could be launched domestically by Diwali. Besides Bajaj Auto may also update the RS200's powerplant to make it BS-VI compliant and launch it around the same time.

Like we mentioned earlier, fuel injection in place of the carburettor will help with performance figures. The international spec 199cc engine generates 24.5 hp of maximum power at 9,750 rpm and 18.6 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The carburetted bike on the other hand produces 23.5 hp and 18.3 Nm, respectively.

Close

The bike remains largely unchanged on most other fronts. It will, however, get a cosmetic revamp. Recent images of the international spec NS200 show a different paint scheme with a matte black finish for the tank cowls along with gloss black for the under seat panels. To mark the fuel injection bike, the tank cowls also get large FI badging in neon yellow, blue or red. The rims too get matching pinstripes.

related news

When the fuel injected NS200 does make its appearance, expect a slight bump up from the current Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) price tag.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Pulsar NS200 #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.