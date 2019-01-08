App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yamaha readies dual-channel ABS for R15 V3

The bike will continue to be powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder that churns out 19.3 PS of power and 15 Nm of torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Yamaha may be the last of the two-wheeler manufacturers in India to get ABS on its motorcycles, but now finally we get to know that the R15 V3 is all set to receive the mandatory safety feature.

According to MotorBeam, Yamaha is readying their entry level sportbike, the YZF R15 V3 with dual-channel ABS. No other changes are expected on the bike apart from this.

The bike will continue to be powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder that churns out 19.3 PS of power and 15 Nm of torque. Engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox through a slip-and-assist clutch allowing for a light lever pull. Styling cues come down from the mighty YZF R1 with premium LED lighting all around and an all-digital instrument cluster.

ABS, or anti-lock braking system, is a life-saving safety feature on two-wheelers, but a lot of manufacturers are offering single-channel ABS which works only on the front wheel. Although safer than a front wheel lock-up, it does reduce the safety bit by quite a margin and it is nice to see Yamaha not discounting that especially on its sportbike.

Expect to see a slight rise in prices for the R15 V3 up to Rs 12,000 while the non-ABS version is expected to be discontinued by April, 2019, according to MotorBeam.

The Yamaha R15 V3 is currently priced at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom and competes against the likes of the Pulsar 200 and Honda CBR 150R.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Yamaha #Yamaha R15

