VE Commercial Vehicles unveils BS-VI range, deliveries begin March

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), the joint venture company of Volvo and Eicher Motors , on March 3 unveiled its Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) range of trucks and buses across 4.9- 55 tonne.

Leveraging Eicher's Euro VI expertise of over six years, the newest vehicle range will feature exhaust after-treatment system and engine technology tested for over 5.6 million km.

The BS-VI vehicles will be backed by an uptime centre at Pithampur near Indore, which will offer service support with a team of diagnostic experts providing remote diagnostics, predictive diagnostics and specialised field support to all BS-VI Eicher vehicles.

This is in addition to the 24x7 on-road service to provide highway assistance across the country. The team of experts are equipped to communicate in various languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

To strengthen the ecosystem, Eicher has added new competence development centres and mobile training facilities, taking the total of such training delivery points to 18.

"Our BS-VI engine technology is backed by over six years of experience of supplying Euro VI base engines to the Volvo Group. Coupled with this, our new uptime solution is aimed at ensuring a differentiated aftersales experience for our customers," Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VECV said.

VECV has manufactured and supplied Euro 6 engines to Volvo since 2013. More than 120,000 such engines supplied so far run in 41 countries. Euro 6 is equivalent to BS-VI emission norms which come into force from April 1.

“Euro 6 solution will not only reduce fuel costs but significantly improve productivity for our customers with new uptime solutions. Our extensive competence development program for technicians in our dealer network and for drivers of our customers will ensure a seamless transition to BS-VI across India," Aggarwal added.

Eicher had unveiled India’s first BS-VI offering in June 2019 with its new generation Pro2000 series. The deliveries of BS-VI vehicles have started in select markets and the entire new range of trucks and buses will be available throughout the country from March 2020.