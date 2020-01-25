TVS Motor launches electric scooter iQube at Rs 1.15 lakh

After Bajaj Auto, Chennai-based two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has entered the electric scooter space with the launch of iQube at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru).

The electric scooter is presently launched in Bengaluru across 10 dealerships.

The TVS iQube Electric is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor. The scooter has max speed of 78 km per hour and a drive range of 75 km on a full charge. Acceleration from 0-40 km per hour can be achieved in 4.2 seconds.

The battery-powered vehicle is equipped with proprietary TVS Smartconnect platform and comes with a TFT cluster and mobile app. It has multiple functions such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge status, navigation assist, last park location, incoming call and message alert among others.

The iQube also has innovative features such as park assist, multi drive modes, day and night display and regenerative braking. The vehicle is available only in white colour and can be booked through the website and at select dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 5,000.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “The iQube is developed completely in-house by TVS. It is the most connected electricity vehicle on Indian roads. The iQube is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform.”

The iQube’s motor is equal to that of the Bajaj Chetak, which was launched by the Pune-based bike maker earlier in a January. The Chetak is priced at Rs 1,00,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Chetak is also limited to Pune and Bengaluru markets.

This is the second instance of a mainstream petrol two-wheeler maker entering the electric two-wheeler segment. Hero Motocorp, the current market leader, and Honda, the second largest two-wheeler maker, is yet to enter the fray.