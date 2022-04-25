TVS Motor Company partners PETRONAS to create India’s first factory racing team

File photo of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in action (Image courtesy: TVS)

Two and three-wheeler auto manufacturer TVS Motor Company has signed an agreement with PETRONAS to form India’s first factory racing team rebranded as the PETRONAS TVS Racing Team. The partnership is expected to boost the popularity of racing in India.

"We are delighted to have PETRONAS as our partner for TVS Racing as they come with many progressive tech solutions backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident their global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing's four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights,” said KN Radhakrishnan, chief executive of TVS Motor Company.

Executive vice president and chief executive of Downstream PETRONAS Datuk Sazali Hamzah said that the company continues to make headway across the value chain in India and the deal with TVS “seals a stronger partnership with one of India's most respected OEM (original equipment maker)”.

The team will don new livery from this season. PETRONAS will also provide its high-performance engine oil, PETRONAS Sprinta, for the team’s road racing, supercross and rally formats of racing in events such as the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, Indian National Supercross Championship, and Indian National Rally Championship.

The partnership will also further TVS Motor’s strategic business alliance with PETRONAS Lubricants International to develop the PETRONAS TVS TRU4 RacePro — a co-branded oil which will be available for consumers in the high street across India in May 2022.

TVS Racing has been “pivotal” in engineering the company’s TVS Apache series which has “redefined the sports segment by focusing on race performance”, the company said, adding that the TVS Apache and TVS NTORQ 125 are the “fastest growing brands in their segments”.





