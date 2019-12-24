App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS likely to launch BSVI Apache RR 310 soon

The company is expected to launch the motorcycle in January, as it was already spotted under testing in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TVS Motor Company seems to have a plan of beginning the new year with a new Apache. While the Indian motorcycle manufacturer is not planning to launch a brand-new model, it is expected to launch the BSVI-compliant version of the Apache RR 310.

The company is expected to launch the motorcycle in January, as it was already spotted under testing in India. Among other changes, it was spotted with a brand-new TFT screen, which is also expected to support Bluetooth connectivity. TVS could also give the motorcycle directional buttons on the left switchgear.

TVS is also expected to equip the motorcycle with better tires than the current Michelin Pilot Street units as well as a dual-tone grey and black colour scheme with red highlights.

Close

BSVI-compliance could see its performance drop slightly from its current output of 34 PS of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The other parameters are expected to remain the same.

The Apache RR 310 could get pricier than its predecessor by Rs 15,000, as its current price tag is Rs 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Yamaha YZF R3, KTM RC390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300, among others.

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Apache RR 310 #Auto #Technology #trends #TVS

