Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Apache RR 310 spotted testing - here's what we expect

Currently, the Apache RR 310 is equipped with a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 34PS of maximum power and 27.3Nm of peak torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TVS is preparing to update its lineup to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. Among other models, the Indian automobile manufacturer is updating its Apache RR 310. The supersport motorcycle was recently spotted under testing, which gives us an idea of what has changed.

Among other changes, the motorcycle was spotted with a rectangular fully digital instrument cluster. This is opposed to the current-gen unit which is a vertically stacked console. The motorcycle is also expected to get Bluetooth connectivity like the Apache RTR 200 4V.

Currently, the Apache RR 310 is equipped with a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 34PS of maximum power and 27.3Nm of peak torque. It also gets inverted cartridge forks, rear monoshock, trellis frame, petal discs on both end and a radial calliper in the front. TVS is expected to carry forward all these offerings in the BSVI-compliant model.

The company is expected to launch the motorcycle by early 2020 and could price it higher than the current price tag of Rs 2.28 lakh. If the company updates catalytic converter, switchgear and TFT console, it could get a premium of Rs 15,000.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #Apache RR 310 #Auto #Technology #trends #TVS

