Triumph teases new Street Triple RS: October 7 launch confirmed

Soon after the launch of the limited edition Moto2-spec Daytona 765, Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to launch the next-gen Street Triple RS. The British motorcycle manufacturer announced the bike’s arrival through a teaser video on their official YouTube channel, which reveals its headlight cluster design and silhouette.

The company has confirmed that it will launch the new Street Triple RS on October 7. Though it has not revealed any further details yet, certain safe assumptions can be made. Among the upgrades, it is expected that the motorcycle will receive a fresh paint scheme along with some aesthetic upgrades.

Currently, the motorcycle is powered by a 765cc inline-three-cylinder engine which makes 121 PS of maximum power and 77.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, it is expected that Triumph will equip the newer, Moto2-spec 765cc motor in the new Street Triple RS. This engine is currently equipped in the limited-edition Daytona 765.

The motorcycle could also get a new headstock, a beefier profile, a rounder dorsal line, and a redesigned rear end. Its headlamps also look redesigned with a frowning, angry look. The company is expected to make the new Street Triple’s debut at Germany’s annual Intermot show that starts on October 7.

Take a look at the video here.

