Triumph Rocket 3: This three-cylinder bike is as powerful as an SUV

Triumph has increased the motorcycle’s engine capacity, taking it from a 2,300cc unit, to a 2,500cc inline three-cylinder engine. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph is gearing up to launch its latest offering in India, the Rocket 3. (Image: EICMA) 2/6 It is expected to be showcased at the upcoming India Bike Week and could carry an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 22 lakh. (Image: EICMA) 3/6 Triumph has increased the motorcycle’s engine capacity, taking it from a 2,300cc unit to a 2,500cc inline three-cylinder engine. It makes 167PS of maximum power and 221Nm of peak torque. (Image: EICMA) 4/6 It gets a brand-new aluminium frame, Showa-sourced fully adjustable suspension units on both ends and Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers to handle the braking duties (Image: EICMA) 5/6 Triumph has managed to shed 40 kilos from the previous model, giving the new Rocket 3 a better power-to-weight ratio. (Image: EICMA) 6/6 Triumph will be offering the motorcycle in two variants including the R and the GT. It will be placed in a segment of its own as it does not have an immediate rival in the country. (Image: EICMA) First Published on Nov 26, 2019 05:44 pm