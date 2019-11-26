App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triumph Rocket 3: This three-cylinder bike is as powerful as an SUV

Triumph has increased the motorcycle’s engine capacity, taking it from a 2,300cc unit, to a 2,500cc inline three-cylinder engine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph is gearing up to launch its latest offering in India, the Rocket 3. (Image: EICMA)
1/6

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph is gearing up to launch its latest offering in India, the Rocket 3. (Image: EICMA)

It is expected to be showcased at the upcoming India Bike Week and could carry an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 22 lakh. (Image: EICMA)
2/6

It is expected to be showcased at the upcoming India Bike Week and could carry an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 22 lakh. (Image: EICMA)

Triumph has increased the motorcycle’s engine capacity, taking it from a 2,300cc unit to a 2,500cc inline three-cylinder engine. It makes 167PS of maximum power and 221Nm of peak torque. (Image: EICMA)
3/6

Triumph has increased the motorcycle’s engine capacity, taking it from a 2,300cc unit to a 2,500cc inline three-cylinder engine. It makes 167PS of maximum power and 221Nm of peak torque. (Image: EICMA)

It gets a brand-new aluminium frame, Showa-sourced fully adjustable suspension units on both ends and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers to handle the braking duties (Image: EICMA)
4/6

It gets a brand-new aluminium frame, Showa-sourced fully adjustable suspension units on both ends and Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers to handle the braking duties (Image: EICMA)

Triumph has managed to shed 40 kilos from the previous model, giving the new Rocket 3 a better power-to-weight ratio. (Image: EICMA)
5/6

Triumph has managed to shed 40 kilos from the previous model, giving the new Rocket 3 a better power-to-weight ratio. (Image: EICMA)

Triumph will be offering the motorcycle in two variants including the R and the GT. It will be placed in a segment of its own as it does not have an immediate rival in the country. (Image: EICMA)
6/6

Triumph will be offering the motorcycle in two variants including the R and the GT. It will be placed in a segment of its own as it does not have an immediate rival in the country. (Image: EICMA)

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Triumph Motorcycles

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.