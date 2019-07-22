Toyota Showcases Vellfire MPV in India ahead of launch: What to expect?

Toyota India recently unveiled its upcoming launch in India, the Vellfire. The MPV is expected to be launched in the upcoming months and is equipped with many new features.

The Vellfire is equipped with split headlamps with LED DRLs, a chrome grille, chrome bar and a large air dam with triangular fog lamp pods. It also gets automatic ORVMs, 18-inch alloys and a split rear end.

Though it is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the MPV will be equipped with leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system in the centre, a layered dashboard with faux wooden trims and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It could also get heated and ventilated memory seats, a twin moonroof, sunshades, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, individual seat tables, and seven airbags.

Toyota could equip the Vellfire with a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine which makes 180PS of maximum power and 235Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox and features a four-wheel-drive layout.

The official date of launch hasn’t been announced, but it is expected that it will be launched in India by the end of this year. It should have a price tag around Rs 80 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will be pitted against Mercedes-Benz V-Class, among others.