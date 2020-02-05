This luxury EV from MG Motor can park itself!

MG Motor India flaunted its latest luxury crossover -- the Marvel X electric vehicle -- at the ongoing Auto Expo. The same is based on the Roewe Marvel X, which is sold in China, and features advanced driver assistance and safety technologies.

The model was showcased in its 'Klien Blue' paint scheme, which Roewe claims to be ‘the world’s only pure blue’.

It gets an all-aluminium chassis that has been developed in conjunction with German car manufacturers.

MG has equipped the luxury crossover with a 52.5kWh battery. This gives it a claimed range of 500 km on a full charge at a constant cruising speed of 60 kmph. A DC fast-charger can juice up the battery to 80 percent in 40 minutes, while an AC charger will do the job in 8.5 hours.

With four driving modes, the Marvel X also offers a host of driving assistance. This includes lane-keeping assist, steering assist, adaptive cruise control and a combination of six cameras and 12 radar sensors to autonomously drive the vehicle for short distances.

It also has an adaptive parking sensor that can park the car in familiar parking lots by learning the usual parking route. Marvel X’s steering and forward/reverse movement can also be remotely controlled via a smartphone app.

The interior is equipped with handmade leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an AliOS-powered Zebra voice recognition system.

Roewe is offering the Marvel X with electric motors on either the rear wheels or all four wheels. The rear motors delivers a combined output of 186PS of maximum power and 410Nm of peak torque, while the all-wheel-drive variant churns out 300PS and 665Nm. This gives the car a claimed 0-100kmph time of 7.9 and 4.8 seconds, respectively.

Though MG has not revealed any plans of launching the luxury crossover in India, it can be expected to carry a price tag above Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) when it is launched.