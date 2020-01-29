This is how Renault has updated the BSVI Kwid

Renault has equipped the Kwid with a split headlamp setup, as well as the company’s signature grille.
French carmaker Renault recently updated the Kwid with BSVI-compliant powertrains. The Kwid is offered with two petrol engines and 12 variants.
The compact hatchback’s power figures have remained unchanged in spite of its BSVI upgrade. The 0.8-litre unit makes 54 PS of maximum power and 76 Nm of peak torque, while the 1-litre engine makes 68 PS and 91 Nm. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual, though the 1-litre unit is offered with an optional AMT gearbox. The 1-litre motor coupled with the AMT gearbox can take the car from 0-100 km/h in 19.05 seconds.
Renault has equipped the Kwid with a split headlamp setup, as well as the company’s signature grille. It also gets LED DRLs and headlights, with 14-inch steel wheels.
It gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, a multi-information display, remote locking, central locking, and power windows in the front with optional rear power windows and a rear armrest.. It also gets a 3-spoke steering wheel with partial leather wraps. It is also offered. The Kwid also gets an estimated boot capacity of 270 litres.
The Kwid gets a price hike of Rs 9,000 across all its variants and now has a price range of Rs 2.92 lakh to Rs 5.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It is pitted against the recently launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.