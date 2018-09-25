Tesla starts building own car carrier trailers to cope with Model 3 delivery rush

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has been under intense pressure to prove he can produce consistent numbers for the Model 3 sedan for quite some time now. Earlier this month, Musk said the company is on track for their most amazing quarter. But with increasing production numbers, they are now facing logistical problems, one they intend to solve by building their own car carriers.



Apologies, we’re upgrading our logistics system, but running into an extreme shortage of car carrier trailers. Started building our own car carriers this weekend to alleviate load.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2018

In the automobile industry, shortages of carriers, trucks and trailers are already common, but Tesla's volume increase only brings it to the fore. A customer took to Twitter asking Musk about the status of a Model 3 (AWD) order placed in June.

Responding to the tweet, Musk said they were facing an 'extreme shortage' of car carriers and Tesla has started building their own to aid deliveries.

Earlier this week, Tesla announced a door-to-door service called 'Tesla Direct' for Model 3 deliveries. With this, the company sends cars to the delivery centres but also delivers them directly to a customer's doorstep.

With a production of about 4,000 cars a week, the automaker is making a push towards becoming profitable while achieving a record quarter. Last quarter, Tesla built 53,339 vehicles including 28,578 Model 3s.