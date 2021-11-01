MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Tata Motors total sales up 30% to 67,829 units in October

The company’s total dispatches in October 2020 stood at 52,132 units.

PTI
November 01, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Tata Motors | Representative image

Tata Motors | Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors said its total wholesales increased by 30 per cent to 67,829 units in October as compared with the same period last year.

The company’s total dispatches in October 2020 stood at 52,132 units.

The company’s domestic sales increased by 31 per cent to 65,151 units in October as compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 49,669 units in October 2020.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 33,925 units in October, up 44 per cent as compared to 23,617 units in the same month last year.

Close
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,226 units, up 20 per cent from 26,052 units in October 2020, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Nov 1, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.