Suzuki Jimny export model spied testing in India

The Suzuki Jimny was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and now, the car has been spotted testing in India. However, the test mule isn’t the same as the one we will be getting in India.

The Jimny was spotted and filmed by YouTube channel Kar DIY. The model testing in India is the 3-door variant which will be exported out of the country. In addition to this, it wore the Sierra badge indicating that will be for the Japanese market only.

Japan’s 3-door Jimny gets two variants, a standard Kei car with a small 660cc engine and a Sierra with more cladding and a larger engine. This is the variant that is available internationally plainly as the Jimny.

As for India, Suzuki has decided to bring the larger five-door variant. This will also be based on the Sierra with its 1.5-litre K15B engine with four-wheel-drive with low range. This is available on the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Baleno and the Ertiga albeit without the low range four-wheel-drive and with SHVS (Suzuki’s mild hybrid system).

The Jimny when launched in India will be a sub-4m SUV and will go up against a range of SUVs. However, it will be the only compact SUV with real offroading chops if the low range system is made available and will really be compared to the likes of the Mahindra Thar and the upcoming Force Gurkha.