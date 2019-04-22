Skoda India announces Superb buyback programme

Skoda Auto India recently launched the EasyBuy buyback programme for its Superb range of sedans. Valid on all Superb models, the scheme offers potential buyers a chance to purchase the Superb at a lower EMI and cost based on a three-year contract.

The programme can be availed only through Skoda Financial Services and features up to 100 percent finance, along with EMIs that are Rs 30,000 lower than other standard credit schemes. With this option, the customers can either return the car at the end of three years and get 57 percent of the cost of the car in return. Subsequently, they can choose to keep the car and pay the outstanding amount.

The scheme also allows you to refinance the car for a second term. The EasyBuy programme lets customer trade in the existing vehicle and purchase another Skoda model based on the market value of the used vehicle.

As per Skoda, the car will meet fair wear and tear guidelines along with kilometre allowance. This will ensure that the car is neither misused nor unused.