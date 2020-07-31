App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC bars registration of BS-IV vehicles

Earlier this month, the apex court had rolled back the March 27 order that allowed 10 percent of BS-IV vehicles to be sold after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court on July 31 barred the registration of all BS-IV vehicles until further notice.

Earlier this month, the court had rolled back the order, made on March 27, which allowed 10 percent of BS-IV to be sold after the lockdown restrictions were lifted. This was in order to make up for the six days that were lost in March. This was to be allowed across the country except in the Delhi-NCR.

On July 8, the apex court recalled its order and said: “We make it clear that no registration of any BS-IV vehicle will be made without our permission because our order is very clear. We request A.N.S. Nadkarni, Additional Solicitor General of India, to collect the details from all the road transport officers throughout India and furnish information that how many vehicles of BS-IV category are sold and registered after the lifting of the lockdown.”

Pointing out to the sale of vehicles during the lockdown period, the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on July 31, said, "An unusual number of BS-IV vehicles were sold during the lockdown."

SC will hear the matter again on August 13.
