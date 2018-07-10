App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 04:12 PM IST

Restyled Honda Jazz launch date confirmed for July 19

The updated Honda Jazz is likely to come with Honda’s new infotainment system, the Digipad 2.0 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda is all set to launch the restyled Jazz on July 19, with bookings expected to begin as early as July 15.

Very little is known about the facelift, but minor exterior tweaks are expected on the car. Features such as ABS, EBD and reverse parking sensors may come as standard across the range. The interiors may get an all-black treatment with minor changes to the seat fabric.

The updated Honda Jazz is likely to come with Honda’s new infotainment system, the Digipad 2.0 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We expect to see this in at least the top-spec variant of the car.

Mechanically, there are going to be no changes, so expect the same 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre petrol engines. In terms of competition, the Jazz will rival the likes of Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20.
