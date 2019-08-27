App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault to launch Kwid facelift by end of September

The car was spotted multiple times under testing in India prior to its launch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

French manufacturer Renault is gearing up for the launch of its updated hatchback in India, the Kwid. The company will be launching the car after the launch of its Triber mini-MPV in India on August 28.

The car was spotted multiple times under testing in India prior to its launch and the spy shots reveal that the design cues have been taken from the car's electric hatchback counterpart, the City KZ-E. It should be equipped with a new twin slat grille, LED DRLs and new dual-barrel headlamps positioned on the bumper. It could also get a new set of taillights.

Renault is expected to borrow some elements from its upcoming MPV the Triber for the updated Kwid. It could get a new digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, and a rear parking camera. The car is also expected to get new safety features including a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminders for the front occupants.

The car is expected to carry forward its engine options, which include an 800cc engine making 54 PS of maximum power and 72 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 1-litre engine which makes 68 PS and 91 Nm. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the bigger engine gets a 5-speed AMT option as well.

Renault could increase the pricing of the Kwid, which is currently priced from Rs 2.76 lakh to Rs 4.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #Auto #Kwid #Renault #Technology #trends

