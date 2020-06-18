App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Porsche rolls out Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Coupe GTS internationally

The GTS variants are the sportier of the Cayennes. When on standard steel springs, the Cayenne GTS’ ride height is lower by 20 mm from the standard and up to 30 mm when using the optional air suspension package.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Porsche has launched the Cayenne GTS, a Cayenne that sits just a tad bit lower than the standard Cayenne, and a Cayenne GTS in the SUV coupe form factor for the first time.

The GTS variants of the Cayenne are the sportier of the Cayennes. When on standard steel springs, the Cayenne GTS’ ride height is lower by 20 mm from the standard and up to 30 mm when using the optional air suspension package. The car also gets the Porsche Active Suspension Management system and Torque Vectoring Plus System.

The new GTS variants now use the Turbo’s-litre twin turbo V8 engine. This is slightly detuned, however, to produce 460 PS of maximum power and 620 Nm of peak torque. The Cayenne GTS can reach a top speed of 278 km/h with a sprint time of 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds with the Sport Chrono pack.

The Cayenne GTS, being the sporty variant, gets the Sport Design package as standard. It gets blacked-out air intakes, window trim and exhaust pipe. It gets 21-inch alloys painted in Satin black and brakes with red calipers. Optionally, Porsche also offers a tungsten-carbide coating as well as a full-ceramic setup.

There is no news yet on when the GTS variants will be launched in India. However, the Cayenne Coupe made it to Indian shores only last year.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Auto #Porsche #Porsche Cayenne GTS #Technology

