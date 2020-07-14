App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales in India decline 49.59% in June

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales were also down 38.56 percent at 10,13,431 units as compared to 16,49,475 units in the same month last year.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Passenger vehicle sales in India declined by 49.59 percent in June to 1,05,617 units as against 2,09,522 units in the same month last year as the sector looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, auto industry body SIAM on Tuesday said.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales were also down 38.56 percent at 10,13,431 units as compared to 16,49,475 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales were at 7,02,970 units as against 10,84,596 units in June 2019, down 35.19 percent.

Close

Scooter sales were also down 47.37 percent at 2,69,811 units as against 5,12,626 units in the same month last year.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 11:35 am

tags #Auto #Business #coronavirus #India #Passenger vehicle #SIAM

