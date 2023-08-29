Nitin Gadkari launches world's first ethanol-run Toyota Innova

This is world's 1st prototype of BS-6 (Stage II) ‘electrified flex fuel vehicle’ developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, on August 29 launched world's first version of ethanol-run Toyota Innova in a boost to enhance clean energy use in the country. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas was also present at the event.

This is world's 1st prototype of BS-6 (Stage II) ‘electrified flex fuel vehicle’ developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

The launch is in line with the government's policy drive to decrease India's dependency on imported petroleum and shift away from fossil fuels.

According to a statement by Toyota, the ethanol-fueled variant of Toyota Innova will be the world's first BS-VI (Stage-II) electrified flex-fuel vehicle. Last year, Gadkari introduced the Toyota Mirai EV, which runs on purely hydrogen-generated electricity.

The minister has been encouraging carmakers to design and develop vehicles which use alternative fuels, are more environment friendly, and thus, have a smaller carbon footprint. Last year, Gadkari introduced the Toyota Mirai EV, which runs on purely hydrogen-generated electricity.

Also Read | What are flex-fuel vehicles? All you need to know about E85 cars