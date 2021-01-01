MARKET NEWS

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied testing; launch scheduled for around mid-2021

The Mahindra Scorpio will be undergoing a generational update and with that comes new design and new mechanicals and this can be confirmed from the spy pictures.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
 
 
With the first-gen Scorpio launched way back in 2002, Mahindra & Mahindra has come a long way from making tractors to being one of the biggest SUV makers in the country. The Scorpio is now up for a refresh and spy images have been making their way to the internet.

The Mahindra Scorpio will be undergoing a generational update and with that comes new design and new mechanicals and this can be confirmed from the spy pics.

For starters, the overall Scorpio seems to be longer and wider than the current version. The front has been upgraded with the new signature grille and twin-pod headlamps with DRLS. From the side, the new Scorpio’s profile looks similar to the current one, but there are new mirrors with indicators integrated into it, side steps, and roof rails.

At the rear, there is going to be a few changes, but the side-opening tail gate will remain.

Powering the new Scorpio is expected to be a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that producing close to 158 PS of power. Also expect the new 2-litre petrol engine from the recently launched Thar to be available in the next Scorpio, too. Transmission options should include both a manual as well as a torque convertor.

The new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched somewhere in the middle of 2021. As for price, expect a mild hike over the current Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Business #India #Mahindra & Mahindra #Mahindra Scorpio #stocks #Technology
first published: Jan 1, 2021 03:13 pm

