More new bikes coming from KTM, Husqvarna in October

With October nearing, people are getting impatient to check out new bikes that KTM and Husqvarna will be bringing to the table.

For one, KTM is expected to bring in the new entry-level adventure bike, the 250 Adventure. Essentially the same as the 390 Adventure, the 250 will end up using the engine from the 250 Duke. This 248.8cc single-cylinder produces a healthy 30 PS and 24 Nm of torque.

Of course, only spy images have been seen so far, but expect the outside to sport a similar headlamp unit, fuel tank, radiator shroud and belly pan. Even the full colour TFT dash should make it to the 250 Adventure.

Next, towards the end of October, Husqvarna is expected to bring in the 401 twins – the Vitpilen and the Svartpilen. Just like the 250 husqies, the 401 siblings will be based on the 390 Duke and will feature the same powerplant, chassis as well as a lot of other mechanical components.

The design language and styling, however, will stay true to the Swedish brand’s signature.

In a little bit of a let-down however, the RC 125 and the RC 200 from KTM is getting just a mild decal update. The RC 390 has been in want of a makeover ever since the 390 Duke was facelifted, but there are spy images suggesting a new sportbike is in the works.