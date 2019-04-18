App
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 03:58 PM IST
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

British carmaker MG unveils pure electric SUV eZS; to launch in December in India

MG has already opened 120 sales and service outlets across India, which is claimed to ensure a seamless ownership experience for its customers.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

British carmaker Morris Garages (MG) recently unveiled the eZS pure electric SUV. Scheduled for a December launch in India, the eZS will be one of the first global pure electric SUVs in the country.

MG eZS Pure Electric Vehicle makes global debut (Image: MG Motors)

The eZS will be launched in India by the year-end and will have consequent launches in other countries like UK, Germany, Australia, Thailand & Middle East. MG has already opened 120 sales and service outlets across India, which is claimed to ensure a seamless ownership experience for its customers.

The eZS is expected to be equipped with MG’s iSMART Next-Gen which integrates several connected features with the electric SUV. Some of its abilities include electronic geo-fencing, remote vehicle control, remote vehicle diagnosis, and security alarm. The iSMART intelligent system can be controlled via a smartphone and is integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, Rajeev Chaba states, “With a modern design and advanced technology, the MG eZS will herald a new chapter in environment-friendly solutions in India. While the petrol version of the MG ZS had already become a popular choice globally, we are confident that its zero-emissions electric equivalent will bring accessible electric motoring to the customers in India upon its launch by the end of this year.”

Though the SUV has been officially announced, there have been no confirmations about the power figures of the car. It can be safely expected that MG Motor will release more details in the coming months.

 
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Auto #eZS #M&G #Technology #trends

