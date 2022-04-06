English
    Maruti Suzuki to recall close to 20,000 Eeco units to rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size

    In a routine inspection, the country’s largest carmaker found that in some units of Eeco, manufactured between July 19, 2021 and October 5, 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    April 06, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it is recalling 19,731 units of its Eeco van to rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size.

    The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles, it added.

    "This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment,” the automaker stated.

    Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect, the company said.

    Customers can also visit the company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard, it added.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 06:29 pm
