Maruti Suzuki posts 30.8% growth in sales YoY in September

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) posted total sales of 160,442 units in September 2020 – a 30.8 percent growth over the same period previous year, where it sold 122,640 units.

The performance has to be seen in the context of lower base of September 2019, MSI said in a filing with the exchanges.

Total sales for the month include domestic sales of 150,040 units, export of 7,834 units, and sale of 2,568 units for other OEMs.

Domestic sales were up 33.4 percent from 112,500 units in September 2019; while exports units saw 9 percent growth from 7,188 units last year. Sales to other OEMs however slipped 13 percent from last year’s 2,952 units.

For the July-September quarter (Q2FY21), the auto manufacturer recorded total sales of 393,130 units – which is a growth of 16.2 percent over the same period previous year, on a lower base.

The company closed the April-September period (H1FY21) with total sales of 469,729 units – a decline of 36.6 percent over H1FY20. “Sales performance in the first half has to be seen in conjunction with COVID-19 related disruptions,” the filing said.

“The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All production and sales operations continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers,” it added.