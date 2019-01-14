App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti opens booking for new WagonR

Customers can book the third generation WagonR at its authorised dealer network across the country at an initial payment of Rs 11,000.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on January 14 announced opening of bookings for its upcoming version of WagonR.

Customers can book the third generation WagonR at its authorised dealer network across the country at an initial payment of Rs 11,000, the company said.

Moreover, the customers can also opt for online booking on the company's website, it added.

The new car will be launched on January 23.

The 'Big New WagonR' will be available with a new 1.2 litre petrol engine option along with another choice of 1 litre engine. It will also be offered in automatic gear shift variant, the company said.

The new vehicle has been developed on the Suzuki's fifth generation HEARTECT platform, "which makes the car stable, strong and safe," it said.

Use of high tensile steel has improved the overall safety, rigidity and NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance in the new offering.

It also has safety features including driver airbag, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.