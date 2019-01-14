Mahindra XUV300 launch on January 15: Top 5 things you should know about the SUV

Mahindra has always made a strong statement with its line-up of sturdy, stylish and powerful SUVs. Another addition to the company’s iconic SUV line-up is the XUV300, a compact yet powerful iteration of the XUV500. With its launch just around the corner, here are a few things you should know about Mahindra XUV300.

Brand new platform and design

The new XUV300 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli's X100 platform, but has been modified extensively to fit into the sub-4 metre category. the company claims the SUV will be the widest in its segment, making it comfortable enough for five passengers. The new platform also allows Mahindra to price the SUV competitively.

Better features

Along with the robust design and sturdy build, XUV300 is also expected to feature a sunroof, which is a relatively rare accessory to have in an SUV (Honda’s WR-V being the exception). It will also have some segment-leading features like LED DRLs, Push start/stop button, touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control and more.

Segment-leading safety

The top-end variant of the SUV is expected to be armed with seven-airbags -- a first in the segment. Disc brakes are expected on all four wheels with ABS as standard, even on the base variant. Other advanced safety features will include an electronic stability program (ESP), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD).

Heavy-duty engine

Powertrain options on the XUV300 will include a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The inline-four diesel is expected to be the same as the one in the Marazzo making 121 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

An electric option in the works

With Mahindra seriously looking into the growing electric vehicles segment, the KUV100 EV is all set for a launch in 2019. Along with this, Mahindra has also announced its plans to launch the XUV300 come 2020.