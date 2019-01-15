Mahindra launches 8-seater M8 variant of the Marazzo

Indian heavy-duty SUV maker Mahindra brought the latest in their line-up of SUVs, the Marazzo. This ushered in a new era of MPVs (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) and the Marazzo became the pioneer of budget luxury MPVs in India. Following the immense success of the car, Mahindra has added an extra row, coming up with the M8 8-seater variant of the Marazzo.

The Spanish word Marazzo translates to ‘shark’ and that seems fitting seeing as how Mahindra has taken inspiration from one. One can see it very clearly in the tail lights that resemble a sharks tail while the front grille is similar to a shark's teeth.

The 8-seater Marazzo will be an addition to the existing line-up and is available at a price hike of just Rs 8,000 over the 7-seater variant. Apart from the additional seat, the Marazzo is loaded with amenities and driver comforts as well.

Sporting a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, mobile app connectivity, reverse parking camera and DRLs among other amenities, the Marazzo offers one of the best value for money deals in its segment. It is currently offered in four trims, the M2 (Rs. 9.99 lakh), M4 (Rs. 10.95 lakh), M6 (Rs. 12.40 lakh) and M8 (Rs. 13.90 lakh) (all prices ex-showroom).

Regarding safety, Mahindra has provided the Marazzo with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution), brake assist and an Isofix child seat mounts as standard. The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel motor making 130 PS of power and 300 Nm of peak torque which is standard across all trims. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, which is the only available option as of now. However, we could expect an automatic variant to come soon.

The 8-seater M8 variant is priced at Rs 13.98 lakh, ex-showroom and while some Mahindra dealerships have already started selling the model, other dealerships should follow suit soon.