you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Legacy and the legend: Things you should know about Mercedes-Benz G-Class

A list of features which differentiate the Mercedes G-Class from its peers

Advait Berde
Mercedes-Benz is a brand synonymous with luxury, style and cutting-edge performance. Across their range of posh cars, the G-Class is known for its significant offroad performance along with the luxury that Mercedes has to offer. In spite of having no significant changes in the last four decades this car has continued to rule the SUV world.

The legacy

Mercedes-Benz first brought the G-Class to the market as a derivative of their military vehicle, naming it the ‘Geländewagen’, meaning cross country vehicle. Its inception in 1979 gave rise to the SUV class, which is one of the most sought after segments in the market today.

The hierarchy

The G-Class belongs to a family of robust cars capable of carrying its passengers across any terrain, with speed and style. Powered by a mighty 4-litre V8 diesel the G-class makes an impressive 577 PS and 760 Nm of torque. That is a considerable amount of power to handle the roughest of terrain.

The legend

Such was the popularity and love for the G-Wagon back in the day that Mercedes decided to preserve the size and shape of their beloved SUV and have only come up with a second generation after 40 years of keeping its legacy.

The improvement

Mercedes-Benz decided to up the already class-leading driving response, by adding a new ‘G mode’ in the SUV. This new driving mode enhances the SUVs off-road ability by automatically adjusting damping, steering and acceleration. Apart from electronic changes, Mercedes has also upped the physical attributes of the car, to suit more diverse environments.

The expectation

While Mercedes-Benz is no stranger to competition, the latest iterations of SUVs across car makers have made the competition considerably fierce. However, having a legacy of almost half a century, and coming from a military background, it would be safe to expect that the G63 AMG would be a fierce competitor in the segment.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 03:32 pm

