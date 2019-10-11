Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo Spyder for Rs 4.1 Crore

Lamborghini launched the Huracan Evo Spyder today in Mumbai, thus introducing a convertible version of the Huracan Evo Coupe. The supercar was unveiled alongside the inauguration of the Lamborghini Mumbai showroom at Prabhadevi.

The Spyder adopts the next-generation vehicle dynamic control and aerodynamics from its hardtop counterpart, the Huracan Evo. It also carries forward the 5.3-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine which makes 640BHP of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque. It has a dry weight of 1,542 kgs, which is 120 kilos heavier because of the rooftop retracting mechanism.

This makes the car slower than the hardtop in the 0-100kmph acceleration test by 0.2 seconds, with a time of 3.1 seconds. The top speed, however, remains unchanged at 325kmph. The car has a weight-to-power ratio of 2.41kg/hp.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, the Head of Lamborghini India said,” The Huracan EVO has received a positive from the India market since we announced the launch of the car earlier this year. We have seen an increase in the number of supercar aficionados in India which reflects in the demand of our Lamborghini range, including the limited-edition super sports cars. The Huracan EVO Spyder joins its coupe counterpart at the second model in the V10 Huracan EVO line-up. It is synonymous with open-air exhilaration for even more amplified sensation and breath-taking performance. Driving a Spyder is a thrill in itself.”