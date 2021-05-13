KTM to unveil five new 490 series motorcycles in 2022

KTM to launch 5 new bikes in 2022

KTM seems to be doing a lot of work these days. The latest news is that the Austrian manufacturer is not just planning on one new 490 bike, but a series of five new 490s.

A recent presentation from Pierer Mobility showed that the new 490s are set to hit the market just next year. Now, we already knew that there would be two models, the 490 Duke and even the RC490. The presentation shows us the other three models – a 490 Adventure and two supermotos.

Now, it doesn’t look like KTM wants to replace the 390s, not by a long shot. The 490s will be offered to bridge the big gap that currently exists between the 390 bikes and the 790 bikes.

The KTM 390 Duke and RC 390 were already explosive by nature and they were extremely popular among riders looking to upgrade from the from smaller bikes. The 490s won’t be so different either. And with the wide number of options to choose from, it seems like it will have something for everyone.

We can’t say much for design yet and as far as the engine goes, all we know at the moment is that the engine is going to be a parallel twin. And we can always expect new tech, too.