MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

KTM to unveil five new 490 series motorcycles in 2022

The KTM 390 Duke and RC 390 were already explosive by nature and they were extremely popular among riders looking to upgrade from the from smaller bikes. The 490s won’t be so different either.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
KTM to launch 5 new bikes in 2022

KTM to launch 5 new bikes in 2022

KTM seems to be doing a lot of work these days. The latest news is that the Austrian manufacturer is not just planning on one new 490 bike, but a series of five new 490s.

A recent presentation from Pierer Mobility showed that the new 490s are set to hit the market just next year. Now, we already knew that there would be two models, the 490 Duke and even the RC490. The presentation shows us the other three models – a 490 Adventure and two supermotos.

Now, it doesn’t look like KTM wants to replace the 390s, not by a long shot. The 490s will be offered to bridge the big gap that currently exists between the 390 bikes and the 790 bikes.

The KTM 390 Duke and RC 390 were already explosive by nature and they were extremely popular among riders looking to upgrade from the from smaller bikes. The 490s won’t be so different either. And with the wide number of options to choose from, it seems like it will have something for everyone.

We can’t say much for design yet and as far as the engine goes, all we know at the moment is that the engine is going to be a parallel twin. And we can always expect new tech, too.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #KTM #KTM 490 #Technology
first published: May 13, 2021 05:25 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.