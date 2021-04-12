English
KTM RC390 delisted from India website; 2021 model launch on the cards?

There have been plenty of spy shots of the new RC390 surfacing the web every now and then. Thanks to that, we at least know what’s in store

April 12, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST

KTM’s first supersport in India, the RC390 has been delisted from the company’s website and it is now ready for a new generation.

KTM has been working on a new-generation RC390 for a very long while now. The bike has been in need for some serious updates and while the smaller RC siblings aren’t taken off the website just yet, we can expect some of the features to be brought down as well.

There have been plenty of spy shots of the new RC390 surfacing the web every now and then. Thanks to that, we at least know what’s in store. Design-wise, the new bike seems to have put on some weight and the sharp, clean lines give way to a more bulky look. There may be some changes to the riding triangle, too, favouring a more comfortable sport tourer-like position instead of the extremely committed stance that we currently get.

The powertrain may be upgraded too. While there may be no change to the overall capacity of the 390, expect output figures to go up slightly. The current RC390’s 373.5cc single produces 42.3 hp of power and 32 Nm of torque.

The features list will definitely be increased this time around. The full-colour dash that came with 390 Duke will make its way down to the RC, Bluetooth connectivity and all. Slipper clutch and ride-by-wire are already features of the RC but, maybe a quickshifter may come in as well, just like the Duke.

As for pricing, expect a jump from the current Rs 2.53 lakh, ex-showroom. The KTM RC390 goes up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Apache RR 310 as well as the upcoming Benelli TNT 302R.
