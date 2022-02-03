MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Kia India crosses 1 lakh cumulative export-mark

    The automaker has achieved the figure in less than two and a half years, reiterating its commitment to developing India as an export hub, the automaker said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 03, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

    Kia India on Thursday said it has crossed one lakh cumulative export-milestone since commencing overseas shipments in September 2019.

    The automaker has achieved the figure in less than two and a half years, reiterating its commitment to developing India as an export hub, the automaker said in a statement.

    Kia India said it exported Seltos and Sonet to 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Mexico and Asia-Pacific.

    Currently, the share of exports of Seltos and Sonet stands at 77 and 23 per cent, respectively, it added.

    Since the beginning of exports till January 2022, the company has shipped a total of 1,01,734 vehicles.

    Close

    "India is a strategic geography for Kia Corporation, not only in terms of sales but also in terms of developing India as a manufacturing and export hub. To meet the world’s growing demand for SUVs, our Anantapur plant has become one of the most critical production hubs for compact and medium-sized SUVs,” Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin-Park said.

    The company is extremely pleased that its India-centric models, Seltos and Sonet, have performed admirably in the international market, highlighting the fact that the Indian products are truly global in nature, he added.

    "We are now excited to continue building on this positive momentum with the India manufacturing facility being the mother plant for Carens, serving the world,” Park stated.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Kia India #Technology
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 02:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.