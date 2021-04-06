English
Kartik Aaryan gifts himself a Lamborghini Urus after testing COVID-19 negative

The actor now joins the Urus celebrity club that includes Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST

What would you do after battling Coronavirus and emerging victorious? Well, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has decided to go full throttle and gifted himself a supercar. The car in question, this time, is the Lamborghini Urus.

Aaryan was recently tested positive for the COVID-19. His recent test report however, showed negative.

The actor posted an Instagram picture in which he is seeing posing in the showroom alongside the superSUV. Aaryan was also spotted driving around in the Urus by paparazzi.

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4-litre V8 petrol engine capable of churning out 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque. It gets a claimed top-speed of 305 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The interiors of the Urus, too, don’t skimp out. It’s the typical fighter jet styling that the company loves on the inside too. It is a fairly decent mix between sporty and SUV. There is a dual touchscreen infotainment interface, and all the other tech you would want.

As for pricing, the Urus gets a sticker of Rs 4.5 crore ex-showroom. The actor now joins the Urus celebrity club that includes Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.
