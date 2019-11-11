App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jawa Perak Bobber to be finally launched on November 15

The motorcycle gets a swinging cage design for its suspension unit, while the preload-adjustable rear shock has been tucked away under its seat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Jawa Perak was delayed after its siblings were launched in India, but it is expected to be launched by the end of this year.
Soon after the revival of the Jawa company in India, the Perak Bobber is gearing up to be launched in the country on November 15. The Czech motorcycle manufacturer will unveil its third model next week and it will be the first bobber the company has to offer.

The motorcycle gets a swinging cage design for its suspension unit, while the preload-adjustable rear shock has been tucked away under its seat. It also gets a single, cantilevered rider’s seat with a long and sleek rear fender that also supports the turn indicators, on the rear wheel. Its tail lamp is fitted below the rider’s seat with round bar-end mirrors on the handlebars.

Jawa has built the motorcycle on a double cradle chassis, with a longer swingarm than its siblings. This has given it a longer wheelbase, as well as a longer appearance. It also gets a pair of conventional forks in the front.

The Perak Bobber is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder engine which is expected to be BSVI-compliant. It makes 30.4 PS of maximum power and 31 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

related news

Jawa is expected to introduce the Perak bobber with a price tag around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the motorcycle belongs to a niche segment, it does not have an immediate competitor.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 07:12 pm

