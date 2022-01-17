MARKET NEWS

Is Ola Electric really the first brand to use “True Range”?

Ola Electric has drawn a lot of criticism over the delayed delivery of its e-scooters. Recently, Ola Electric announced that it has ramped up its production to 1,000/day. However, Ola dispatched only 4,000 units for the month of December, most of which are yet to be delivered to the customers. The fledgling EV maker has made some other claims about its True Range, reopening of booking window etc. We fact check top 5 claims made by Ola Electric. Watch the video for more.

