In first-of-its-kind scheme, Kia India to repay 95% of cost to Carnival buyers if they are unsatisfied

Kia India has rolled out the ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ offer on its MUV, Carnival which allows buyers to return the vehicle within first 30 days of purchase and a reimbursement of 95 percent of the cost. This is first-of-a-kind scheme by an automaker in India.

“Private owners of the Carnival can return the vehicle if they are not pleased with the car within the first 30 days of its purchase. It will cover 95 percent of the ex-showroom cost and overhead cost incurred for the registration and finances, etc. of the vehicle,” a statement from Kia India said.

Eligible customers will need to ensure that the vehicle has not clocked more than 1,500 kilometers from the purchase date and is completely free of damages, failures, pending claims, to be able to return the car.

Additionally, the owner's agreement for the transfer of the vehicle including all documentation and charges in the name of a person will be obligatory. It will also be imperative that the vehicle is free from any hypothecation and the no objection certificate should be submitted from the financer's end.

Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India, said, “The ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritizing their peace of mind during these testing times. The growing popularity of our class-leading MPV has been extremely encouraging for us and this initiative aims to enhance customer belief in Kia Carnival even further.”

The premium class 7 to 9 seater Carnival, that is priced at Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), was introduced at the Auto Expo 2020. In a year’s time the van clocked sales of over 6,200 units with the top-of-the-line Limousine variant contributing 60 percent to the overall Carnival sales.

During FY21 Kia India clocked sales growth of 83 percent to 155,686 units to emerge as India’s fifth largest carmaker as per data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The company manufactures and sells Sonet and Seltos besides Carnival in India.