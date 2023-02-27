Hyundai Verna design leaked – See details, pricing, features & more

Leaked view of the new Hyundai Verna posted by a blogger on February 26 (Image Source: Namcha Cafe/ Naver)

The new Hyundai Verna’s complete design has been leaked ahead of its scheduled March 21 launch, as per multiple reports. The detailed leaks, first of the vehicle’s rear and later of the entire car, emerged from an auto blog on South Korea’s Naver — most likely from a commercial shoot.

A user posted the leaked images on Naver blog Namcha Cafe on February 26, 2023, nearly a month ahead of the vehicle’s scheduled launch.

Notably, while the pictured vehicle is tagged as Hyundai Accent (as sold in left-driving countries such as S. Korea), it will come to India (and other right-driving countries) under the Verna brand.

Leaked rear image of the new Hyundai Verna posted by a blogger on February 26 (Image Source: Namcha Cafe/ Naver)

Design departure

The new Verna’s rear is a departure from previous outings, featuring L-shaped LED taillights and an LED bar across the back. The tail lamps have crystal-like elements inside and the turn signals are embedded in the rear light bar with reversing lights below. The rear side wheel ‘notchback’ design is angled to enhance the sporty look. It also has newly designed alloy wheels.

The front is re-invented with a trapezoid-shaped grille with prominent parametric design elements, and an LED light beam (a three slim lights set-up) stretching and wrapping around the front length. The new light layout is also featured on Hyundai’s Grandeur and new Sonata vehicles.

Leaked front view of the new Hyundai Verna posted by a blogger on February 26 (Image Source: Namcha Cafe/ Naver)

The front fog lights are positioned on the outer edges of the grille. The new Verna also features a sunroof — an element customers would be excited about. Overall, the automaker’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity is visible in the vehicle’s new features and proportions.

Powertrain options

As per Moneycontrol’s previous coverage, the biggest change to the Verna will be the addition of a new engine. This 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is capable of producing up to 160 hp of maximum horsepower and over 250 Nm of peak torque. This should make it the most powerful sedan in its class. To transmit this power to the road you can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The other powertrain on offer is the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol which is the same as that powering the current Verna. Output figures on the current-gen Verna stand at 115 PS and 144 Nm. Gearbox options here will include the 6-speed manual and an IVT automatic. This time, however, Hyundai isn’t expected to give us a diesel engine option. For context, none of Verna’s direct rivals offer a diesel option either.

Expected features

With the new generation Verna, Hyundai can be expected to offer a wider range of electronic and infotainment upgrades such as a larger touchscreen unit and a digital instrument cluster. We could also expect ADAS assistance, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and emergency autonomous braking.

Expected pricing

The new Verna’s prices are expected to be at a premium, starting Rs 10.5 lakh, compared to the current-gen Verna’s Rs 9.64 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the Verna have already begun for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Officially launching on March 21, the new Hyundai Verna will compete with the upgraded Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus.