Hyundai Santro CNG Magna Executive, Sportz Executive variants launched

Hyundai has launched the Santro CNG in two new variants – the Magna Executive and the Sportz Executive while discontinuing the Magna and the top-spec Sportz trims with the CNG engine.

The new variants are priced at Rs 5.87 lakh and Rs 6 lakh for the Magna Executive and the Sportz Executive, respectively. While the Magna Executive retains the same amount of tech as the outgoing Magna CNG, the Sportz Executive loses out on some features from the Sportz CNG trim.

Both variants are powered by a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. This produces 69 PS and 99 Nm of torque. When run on CNG, however, the figures stand at 60 PS of maximum power and 85 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine gets an option between a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, but when equipped with CNG is available only with a manual transmission.

The Santro Magna Executive, like we mentioned before gets all of the same equipment as the Magna CNG. This includes a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, two speakers, air conditioning, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and a roof-mounted antenna.

On the Sportz Executive trim, things like a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable rearview mirrors, navigation and a day/night internal rearview mirror is available. However, you miss out on things like keyless entry, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear speakers and fog lamps.

The Hyundai Santro goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Celerio which get the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit.