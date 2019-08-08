Hyundai opens bookings for next-gen Grand i10, dubs it Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai has confirmed its latest offering in the hatchback segment to be the Grand i10 Nios and has already opened its bookings ahead of its launch. The car will be launched on August 20 and will be offered as a premium option over the current-gen i10.

The Grand i10 is aimed at being a middle option between the lower Grand i10 and the higher Elite i20. The Korean automobile manufacturer has opened its bookings for a token amount of Rs 11,000 across all Hyundai dealerships in India.

Though the car has not been officially revealed yet, it has been spotted multiple times under testing. It is expected to be based on a new platform, which will increase its wheelbase. It could also be longer and wider than the Grand i10.

The Grand i10 Nios is equipped with redesigned headlamps, a new set of alloy wheels and a redesigned pair of taillights. It also gets newly designed front and rear bumpers, along with a revamped cascading grille.

Hyundai has retained the essence of the car’s interiors with multiple elements borrowed from other vehicles in its stable. It gets AC vents and a gear knob from the Santro, while its steering wheel is a direct lift from the Venue. It also borrows its floating touchscreen infotainment setup from the SUV, though it is unclear whether it will receive the BlueLink connected car technology.

The car could also get premium features such as cruise control, auto climate control, phone app connectivity, infotainment controls mounted on the steering wheel and wireless charging, among others.

The hatchback is speculated to carry forward the Grand i10’s 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options, which will be upgraded to match the upcoming BSVI emission norms. The current-gen 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 83PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque, while the diesel engine makes 75PS and 190Nm. Both engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT gearbox.