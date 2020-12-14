PlusFinancial Times
Hyundai Motor receives 30,000 bookings for new i20 in 40 days of launch

The company, which is the second largest passenger vehicle maker in the country, said it has already delivered 10,000 units of the model so far.

PTI
December 14, 2020 / 02:30 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has received around 30,000 bookings for all new version of its premium hatchback i20 in last 40 days.

The company, which is the second largest passenger vehicle maker in the country, said it has already delivered 10,000 units of the model so far.

“We are witnessing a truly superlative customer response for the all-new i20 that has captivated the hearts and minds of Indian customers with its futuristic design and advanced technologies," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

He added that around 85 percent of the bookings are attributed to higher trims of the all-new i20.

Hyundai launched new i20 on November 5 priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The fourth generation of the i20 comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains and competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Motors Altroz and Toyota Glanza.

The 1.2-litre petrol manual variants are priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 9.19 lakh while the automatic trims are tagged at Rs 8.59 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh.

Similarly, the 1-litre turbo petrol variants with IMT technology are priced at Rs 8.79 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh while the seven-speed DCT trims are tagged at Rs 10.66 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh.

The 1.5-litre diesel variants are priced between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 10.59 lakh. The company said all prices were introductory and would remain in force till December.
