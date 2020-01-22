How KTM 390 Adventure is different from 390 Duke

KTM recently added another 390cc sibling to its lineup when it launched the 390 Adventure at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer might have priced the 390 Adventure on the higher side, but this is how it fares against its cheaper, naked cousin, the 390 Duke.

KTM has equipped the 390 Adventure with a BS-VI compliant engine, while the 390 Duke carries forward its BS-IV motor. Hence the adventure is currently much costlier than the Duke. However, the price difference is expected to reduce after KTM updates the 390 Duke with a BS-VI motor.

The 390 Adventure also gets a 25 mm taller seat than the 390 Duke, with a seat height of 855 mm. It also gets a bigger fuel tank of 14.5-litre capacity and 15 mm more ground clearance over the 390 Duke’s 185 mm.

Both motorcycles share many mechanical components, such as the LED light setup and the colour TFT instrument cluster. However, the 390 Adventure gets an additional adjustable windshield, serrated footpegs, foldable brake and gear-shift levers, and a 12 V charging socket.

KTM has managed to retain the 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine’s performance even after upgrading the engine to BS-VI compliance. Both motorcycles get the same engine which makes 43.4 PS of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycles also share their suspension components, although the 390 Adventure gets units with longer travel. Braking components are also identical with a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the back. However, the 390 Adventure gets cornering ABS as well as lean sensitive traction control, while the 390 Duke gets a dual channel ABS unit. The 390 Adventure also gets a 19-inch alloy in the front, while the 390 Duke gets 17-inch units on both ends.

With the additional equipment, the 390 Adventure is 13 kilos heavier than its naked counterpart. Both motorcycles get Metzeler-sourced tires, though with different purposes.