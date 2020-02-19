App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Motocorp launches offroad 'Rally Kit' for XPulse 200

The kid adds longer and fully adjustable suspension units, with 250mm of travel in the front and 220mm at the back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hero Motocorp is now offering a special kit for its XPulse 200 motorcycle to enhance user experience. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has developed the rally kit for the XPulse which enhances its off-roading abilities significantly.

The kid adds longer and fully adjustable suspension units with 250 mm of travel in the front and 220 mm at the back. This is an increase of 60 mm and 50 mm respectively over the standard suspension.

Hero has also added a flat bench seat and handlebar risers. This helps with not only accenting the bike's offroad nature but also allows for a greater degree of movement on the bike.

It also gets a longer side stand because of the added ground clearance and an optional longer gear lever. The user can also opt for a pair of off-roading tires from Maxxis to complete the rally setup.

Hero is also working on an exhaust system for the motorcycle with the aim of keeping it cost-effective along with a different sprocket setup than stock in the future, although that could make the Xpulse a track-only bike.

The total price of this rally kit is Rs 38,000 and can be purchased from any official Hero dealership.



First Published on Feb 19, 2020 12:26 pm

