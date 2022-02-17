English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Hero Electric joins hands with Grip to offer lease finance solutions

    With the partnership, the company aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by leasing them to last-mile delivery, logistics as well as other e-commerce players keen to electrify their fleets.

    PTI
    February 17, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Hero Electric on Thursday said it has joined hands with Grip, an alternative investment platform, for its lease financing solutions to retail investors.

    With the partnership, the company aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by leasing them to last-mile delivery, logistics as well as other e-commerce players keen to electrify their fleets.

    Under the partnership, 20,000 Hero Electric NYX scooters will be sourced by Grip with a targeted 10,000 scooter deployment in the current calendar year.

    "Fleet electrification by businesses has been one of the key conversations being driven by the government to neutralize carbon emissions across the country. With the delivery and e-commerce segments growing exponentially, Hero Electric aims to support the electrification drive and steer the EV transition,” Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

    This partnership highlights the company’s vision of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions and the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of savings, he added.

    Close

    "It further enables us to explore different channels to lease and supply our scooters and contribute to the growth momentum of EVs and other sectors,” Gill said.

    Speaking on the collaboration, Grip Co-Founder & COO Vivek Gulati noted that lease financing holds many benefits for promising businesses.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Buisness #Grip #Hero Electric #Technology
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 03:51 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.